Mansfield Town’s Elliott Hewitt could return to full training later this week, as detailed on their official club website.

Mansfield Town have been without the Welshman for the whole of this season to date as he recovers from an ACL injury.

Hewitt, 29, hasn’t featured at all for the Stags as they eye promotion from League Two under Nigel Clough.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the club website, he may be linking back up with his teammates very soon.

Mansfield Town injury boost

Hewitt is a useful player to have in the squad as he is versatile and can play in both defence and midfield.

He joined Mansfield back in 2021 and has since made 91 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with two goals.

The former Wales youth international is under contract with the Stags until the summer of 2025.

Hewitt rose up through the ranks at Macclesfield Town and broke into their first-team as a youngster before embarking on spells at Ipswich Town, Gillingham, Colchester United, Notts County and Grimsby Town.

He has found a home at Mansfield over recent years and they have stuck by him during his injury problems.

Getting him back would be a huge boost to their promotion hopes. Clough’s men are currently sat in 2nd place.

They are four points inside the top three and four off the league leaders Stockport County with 16 games left to play after their 4-0 away win at Forest Green Rovers last time out.

Mansfield are back in action this evening against Harrogate Town at home. The Stags have lost only once in their last five outings.

In other team news, Calum Macdonald and Callum Johnson remain out of action for tonight, whilst James Gale is close to returning.