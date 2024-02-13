Leicester City vs Sheffield Wednesday pits the division’s leading title contenders against a relegation-threatened club in dismay off the pitch.

Leicester City come into tonight’s Championship clash maintaining a commanding position at the top of the division. They’ve held 1st place from the word go and with 11 points separating them and 2nd placed Southampton, they’re on course to return to the Premier League as champions.

Sheffield Wednesday meanwhile are down in 23rd in the Championship table. A valuable win over Birmingham City last week has them five points away from safety, with Danny Rohl’s side emerging victorious while the Hillsborough faithful protested against owner Dejphon Chansiri.

With tonight’s game ahead, here are five players who could dictate Leicester City vs Sheffield Wednesday…

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

When highlighting Leicester City’s star men, midfielder Dewsbury-Hall can not be ignored. His return of 10 goals and 10 assists in 30 Championship games has him as a leading contender for the player of the season title come the end of the campaign.

Limiting his output will be key to success for the visitors, but it could prove a challenging task.

Ian Poveda

Leeds United loanee Poveda enjoyed a lively full debut for Sheffield Wednesday last week. His eye-catching dribbling and close control made him a tricky customer in attacking midfield and when drifting out wide.

He’s among the numerous lively talents in this game who are capable of producing a moment of inspiration for his side.

Abdul Fatawu

Ghanaian star Fatawu is another highly talented winger who can really turn a game around. He’s grown with Leicester City as the campaign has progressed and now has two goals and nine assists to his name.

The 19-year-old is destined for a bright future but another impressive display against the Owls will emphasise that he’s very much a star for the present too.

Ike Ugbo

After scoring his first two Sheffield Wednesday goals in the Birmingham City victory, Ugbo should be highlighted as a player to watch by Enzo Maresca. He’s determined to prove he can score goals on a regular basis at this level and he could be crucial in the fight for survival.

Another strong performance against a team as good as Leicester will do wonders for his confidence. After that brace last time out, he should be in high spirits and determined to add to his tally.

Wout Faes

While Wednesday have shown their attacking threat, Belgian centre-back Faes has been on another level this season. While prone to a mishap or two previously, the Leicester City man has been a reliable figure all season and could definitely shut out the visitors completely here.

He’s a danger in bringing the ball out of defence too, showing he really is a defender playing below the level he should be at.