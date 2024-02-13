The latest Leicester City team news as Enzo Maresca’s side gear up to face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

Leicester City are back on home soil during midweek following their 2-1 victory away from home over Watford at the weekend. Patson Daka opened the scoring from the penalty spot, Ricardo Pereira then doubled their advantage before the Hornets hit back through Emmanuel Dennis.

The Foxes remained top of the Championship table as a result, still 11 points clear of Southampton in 2nd and 12 points clear of Leeds United in 3rd after both sides also picked up wins on Saturday.

Leicester failed to beat the Owls in this season’s reverse fixture, a surprise 1-1 draw after Jeff Hendrick’s added time equaliser cancelled out Abdul Fatawu’s opener. Maresca will be hoping, and perhaps expecting, his Championship-leading side to get the job done this evening.

Leicester City team news

Leicestershire Live relayed the injury latest at Leicester City ahead of this Sheffield Wednesday tie, with a couple of absentees for Maresca to deal with.

The Foxes remain without star midfielder Wilfred Ndidi due to a serious muscle injury he picked up at the end of December. The Nigerian had to pull out of international duty for his nation at AFCON although could be back sooner than initially thought.

Fellow Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho is also unlikely to feature following his involvement in the defeat to Ivory Coast in the AFCON final on Sunday as the turnaround would be too quick for the striker.

Jannik Vestergaard missed Leicester’s last fixture but is pushing to return to the starting lineup against Wednesday. Marc Albrighton remains a doubt though.

Starting XI

Hermansen (GK)

Pereira

Faes

Vestergaard

Justin

Winks

McAteer

Praet

Dewsbury-Hall

Fatawu

Daka

Following their latest win, there would be no real reason for Maresca to rotate his squad besides possibly giving some of his key players a rest against opposition they are expected to beat comfortably with future fixtures in mind.

It is never that straightforward, however, and Vestergaard is the only likely switch for tonight’s fixture, should he be fit. If ready to come back into the side, he may replace youngster Ben Nelson despite his impressive showing at the weekend.

The Foxes’ squad is absolutely brimming with talent, even when hit with injury, and they are well on track for an instant return to the Premier League. Sheffield Wednesday will hope to provide a potential banana skin for Leicester City, but the hosts will be favourites to claim yet another win.