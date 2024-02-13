Leeds United vs Swansea City sees the promotion-chasing Whites look to continue their impressive form against Luke Williams’ Swans.

Leeds United have been in impressive form across much of this season’s Championship. They overcame a player exodus at the start of the campaign and are unbeaten in 2024.

Hosts Swansea City will be looking to build on a 1-0 win last time out against Hull City. This victory stopped a run of four consecutive losses including a 5-0 thumping against Bournemouth in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke’s Leeds United will come into the game after an impressive 3-0 victory over Championship rock-bottom side Rotherham United. This comprehensive victory kept the Whites 3rd in the table.

Here, we look at five players who could dictate Swansea City vs Leeds United…

Jamal Lowe

Swansea City will face an aggressive Leeds United press that starves opponents of time on the ball. Chances will be at a premium and joint top-scorer Jamal Lowe will need to make the most of any chances that come his way.

His six goals and two assists will mark him out as a concern for Leeds United. It will be a concern that they will have to deal with and one that Lowe will need to make the most of.

Josh Key

Key has been playing right-back of late and did so in Swansea’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over Hull City. He will need to be on top of his game against a Leeds United side that likes to attack down the left.

He will face the unenviable task of facing Crysencio Summerville. The young Dutch flier has 14 goals and 7 assists this season for the Whites. Key will need to lock down his side of the field and keep a close eye on the dangerous Summerville.

Crysencio Summerville

22-year-old Summerville is easily having his best season at Leeds United since arriving at the club. A tally of 14 goals and seven assists displays that.

He likes to drive at defenders, poking the ball past them and letting his blistering acceleration do the rest. He has excellent close control and is tricky to get to once inside the box.

Georginio Rutter

21-year-old Frenchman Georginio Rutter is another danger that Willams’ Swans will need to contend with. He is often imperious with the ball at his feet, with deceptive pace and excellent control meaning that he is a hard man to stop.

He possesses almost telepathic links to Summerville and the interplay between the two is often scintillating. Playing the no. 10 role, Rutter will be a player who needs to be kept a close eye on.

Patrick Bamford

Whilst not setting the Elland Road scoring charts alight, a lot of Leeds United’s best play stems from Patrick Bamford’s skillset. His movement off the ball brings in others and often creates space for Daniel Farke’s side.

His hold-up play is also a personal strength and one that transforms well to the side’s attacking intent. Bamford’s strength allows him to become the link in Leeds United’s dangerous attacking front four.