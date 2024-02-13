The latest Derby County team news as Paul Warne’s side gear up to face Exeter City in League One on Tuesday evening.

Derby County are on their travels during midweek following a 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury Town at Pride Park on Saturday. The Rams remained 2nd in the League One table as a result, but missed the chance to gain ground on those around them who also dropped points.

Neither side were able to break the deadlock before half-time, but Warne’s men edged ahead through Max Bird in the 54th minute. It looked as though Derby were on course for a 1-0 victory, but Aaron Pierre struck late against the run of play to level things and steal a point for the visitors.

When the Rams last faced Exeter City they recorded a comfortable 2-0 win thanks to goals from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Conor Washington. The reverse League One fixture in October saw Mendez-Laing open his account for the season and the Guatemala international is now on eight for the campaign.

Derby County team news

Warne has had a fair amount of injuries to deal with, and there are several that will be on his mind coming into this one. Derbyshire Live relayed the latest earlier this week.

Ryan Nyambe made his first start for Derby since returning from AFCON on Saturday. The Namibian right-back was substituted towards the end of the match against the Shrews due to a knee issue. He is a doubt alongside Ebou Adams, who also picked up a knock in the same fixture.

Eiran Cashin missed the last game through injury but is expected back for Tuesday’s clash. Josh Vickers also missed out, although it is not yet known how serious his knock is.

Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules remains injured and will likely miss the rest of the season following a hamstring injury picked up last month against Reading. Fellow forward Martyn Waghorn is still out with a calf problem and suffered a setback during his rehabilitation so an update on his return date should soon be made clear.

Another attacker Washington, who bagged against Exeter in the reverse fixture, should not be too far away from a return. He picked up an ankle injury on international duty for Northern Ireland a short while back, but has since been back in training with the squad.

Long-serving left-back Craig Forsyth is soon expected to be back. He suffered a calf injury just after Christmas, but is getting closer to a return. Jake Rooney remains out after sustaining ACL damage at the start of the season.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Starting XI

Wildsmith (GK)

Bradley

Nelson

Cashin

Wilson

Thompson

Bird

Hourihane

Sibley

Mendez-Laing

Collins

It is tough to decide whether Warne will stick with his 3-5-2 formation following the disappointing result last time out or whether he will revert back to a back four. On this occasion, he may stick with the formation he previously used.

Cashin is expected to come straight back into the starting lineup, likely at the expense of Nyambe after his knock at the weekend.

In Adams’ place could well be Liam Thompson who was subbed on for the Gambia international at the weekend. Joe Ward was hooked off at half-time against Exeter, so Kane Wilson could be a straight swap for the former Peterborough United man at right-wing-back.

Joe Wildsmith started the last match in between the sticks and will likely keep his place should Vickers not yet be ready to return.

Mendez-Laing and James Collins are the tried and tested options up top for Warne’s side and are unlikely to drop out of the team at any point unless injury strikes.