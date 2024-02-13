The latest QPR team news as Marti Cifuentes’ side gear up to face Stoke City in the Championship.

QPR drew 2-2 at home to Norwich City in their last Championship outing after goals by Jack Colback and Michael Frey.

The Hoops are unbeaten in their last four league games as they look to avoid relegation to League One.

They are sat in 22nd place in the table and are in the drop zone along with Yorkshire pair Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town. The R’s are two points from safety behind the latter.

QPR team news

As detailed on their official club website, youngster Rayan Kolli remains their only absentee. The 18-year-old has made 11 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Starting XI

Begovic

Cannon

Cook

Clarke-Salter

Paal

Colback

Hayden

Willock

Hodge

Chair

Armstrong

Asmir Begovic has been a key player for QPR so far in this campaign between the sticks and he adds useful experience into their ranks.

Their back four should stay the same after their draw against the Canaries, whilst Colback, who scored last weekend, and Isaac Hayden are likely to start in midfield again.

The latter was signed in the last transfer window from Newcastle United on a deal running until the end of this term. He spent time away from the Toon Army with Standard Liege in Belgium last year.

QPR managed to keep hold of Chris Willock and Ilias Chair this winter which is a boost to their survival hopes.

Joe Hodge has impressed since joining from Wolves and scored on his debut away at Blackburn Rovers. Meanwhile, the pacey Sinclair Armstrong is expected to lead the line again.

Other new signings Michael Frey and Lucas Andersen could come off the bench.