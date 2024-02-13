The latest Hull City team news as Liam Rosenior’s side gear up to face Rotherham United in the Championship.

Hull City head into their upcoming game on the back of their 1-0 home loss to Swansea City. The Tigers are two points outside the play-offs but could rise into the top six again with a win over the Millers.

Liam Rosenior’s side had a busy January transfer window and brought in seven new faces to bolster their ranks as they look to gain promotion to the Premier League.

They slipped out of the top flight back in 2017 and have since been relegated to League One in that time before returning to the Championship in 2021.

Hull City team news

As per a report by HullLive, right-back Lewie Coyle is a doubt for Hull’s trip to Rotherham, but Cyrus Christie is back and could return to the side.

Jean Michael Seri is unavailable still after helping Ivory Coast win AFCON over the weekend but could be back for Saturday. Manchester City loan man Liam Delap is still sidelined, but Aaron Connolly and Adama Traore are available.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Starting XI

Allsop

Slater

Jones

Greaves

Giles

Morton

Docherty

Zaroury

Carvalho

Philogene

Sharp

Ryan Allsop should keep his place between the sticks and the backline will stay the same apart from Regan Slater coming in to replace Coyle. It would be a risk to play Christie considering he hasn’t played for so long.

In midfield, with Seri away and Slater moving position, that could give Greg Docherty the chance to be in the starting XI along with Tyler Morton.

The three behind the striker of Anass Zaroury, Fabio Carvalho and Jaden Philogene should stay the same, whilst it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Billy Sharp handed a start here to shake things up.