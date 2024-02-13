Crewe Alexandra new boy Ed Turns has said his first couple of weeks have been ‘brilliant’.

Crewe Alexandra swooped to sign the defender on deadline day on a loan deal until the end of the League Two season from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Turns, 21, made his debut for the Railwaymen as they beat Crawley Town 1-0 last time out with Rio Adebisi scoring the winner.

He has delivered his verdict on life in Cheshire so far and has said, as per the Alex’s official club website: “It’s been brilliant. The lads are great and the staff are great, and that makes it a lot easier when you are so far up north away from home. It helps you settle in a lot quicker.

“The lads told me the fans are great and I could see that in my first home game, they really got behind us.

“I wasn’t sure what the gaffer’s (Lee Bell) preferred system was but I’m easy – I can play in a three or a four. I’ll just do what I’m told and try to get a clean sheet and three points each time; that’s the main thing.”

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Crewe Alexandra winter signing enjoying himself

Turns has been on the books at Brighton for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

He has been a regular for the Seagulls at various youth levels and is under contract at the AMEX Stadium until the summer of 2025.

The Wales youth international made his first-team debut for the Premier League side in September 2021 in a League Cup clash against Swansea City and has since played once more for them.

Turns was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis for the first time when Leyton Orient came calling in January 2023.

He played 16 times for the O’s last term as they were promoted to League One under Richie Wellens along with Stevenage, Northampton Town and Carlisle United.

The O’s brought him back last August, just a month after he was handed a new deal by his parent club, as they prepared for life in the third tier.

However, Turns struggled for game time with the London club and was sent to Crewe instead earlier this month.

The Railwaymen are back in action this evening and face table toppers Stockport County at Edgeley Park.