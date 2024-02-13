Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna’s representatives have knocked back a move from Crystal Palace amid Roy Hodgson’s struggles, as per The Guardian.

Ipswich Town boss McKenna has drawn plenty of admiring glances over the course of his career in the dugout. The Tractor Boys handed him his first shot in senior management, bringing him in as a highly-touted coach but without experience in the first-team dugout as the lead man.

The Northern Irishman has flourished since. He led Town to promotion from League One last season and he has them right in the fight for a rise to the Premier League.

Crystal Palace have been linked with McKenna before amid doubts over Hodgson’s future at Selhurst Park. The Selhurst Park faithful have become increasingly frustrated with both their manager and the club hierarchy, with calls for change growing louder and louder.

Now, as per a report from The Guardian, Eagles chairman Steve Parish has spoken to the representatives of Ipswich Town boss McKenna. However, he is unwilling to leave the club during a promotion push.

Palace are hopeful they could tempt McKenna to South London at the end of the season.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Staying put… for now

It could be that Crystal Palace need a new manager before the end of the season if their slide under Hodgson continues. In that case, they may have to cross Ipswich Town boss McKenna off their list of potential targets, as an exit during the campaign seems unlikely.

If they were to hold on until the summer though, it seems there remains some hope for the Eagles.

McKenna has done a fantastic job at Portman Road and he is widely tipped to make the jump up to the Premier League. There’s still a good chance he can do that with Ipswich though, and he won’t be giving up on that possibility with a few months still left in the season.

Town sit 4th in the Championship table, four points away from the automatic promotion spots after a tricky winter to date.