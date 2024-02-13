Crewe Alexandra boss Lee Bell has said attacker Chris Long will be assessed this week.

Crewe Alexandra are back in League Two action this evening with an away trip to Edgeley Park to face table toppers Stockport County.

Long, 28, sat out of their last match against Crawley Town due to a thigh problem. His side went on to win 1-0 after Rio Adebisi’s goal.

Bell has provided this update on his situation, as per the official club website: “He felt something in his thigh but we’re not sure of the extent of it yet. We’ll speak to the people we need to and assess it this week.”

Crewe Alexandra injury latest

Crewe will be hoping that Long won’t be out of action for too long as they eye promotion to League One. He has been a key player for them this season and has nine goals to his name.

The Cheshire side landed him back in 2021 and he has since fired 22 goals in 64 games. However, he has had injury problems over recent campaigns.

Long has been on the books at Everton, Burnley, Fleetwood Town and Blackpool in the past.

The Huyton-born man then moved up to Scotland for a couple of years with Motherwell before heading back down the border when the Railwaymen snapped him up.

His contract with his current club expires this summer and they have a decision to make on his future.

Crewe got the job done against Crawley last time out and will be in for a very tough test against Stockport tonight. The Hatters are flying and have been the strongest team in the fourth tier this term, as reflected by the fact they are at the summit.

Nevertheless, Bell’s men will be in confident mood and will be eager to make a statement of intent, even if Long is sidelined again.