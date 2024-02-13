Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has said Michael Hector is ‘not far’ off from returning.

Charlton Athletic have been without the defender recently due to injury.

Hector, 31, has made 26 appearances in all competitions for the League One side this season, 24 of which have come in the league.

Jones has provided this update on his situation as well as providing the latest news on Chuks Aneke and Panutche Camara, as per the official club website: “We’ve got Chuks coming back, Panutche coming back and Hec’s not far off as well. It gives us real good depth and everyone else is fit so it’s a difficult choice to pick the 11 and just as difficult to pick the bench. We want those conundrums.”

Charlton Athletic injury latest

Getting Hector back will be a big boost for Charlton as they look to preserve their third tier status. They are back in action this evening with a home clash against Lincoln City as they look to bounce back from their loss away at Reading last time out.

The Addicks have been in poor form over recent times but will be hoping new boss Jones can save them from dropping into League Two.

They are 20th in the table and are only outside the bottom four on goal difference above Port Vale.

Hector injects useful experience into Charlton’s ranks and joined them back in January 2023 before seeing his deal extended by 12 months last summer. His contract expires in late June and they have a decision to make regarding his long-term future.

Prior to his switch to The Valley, he was on the books at Fulham for three years and played 40 times for the Whites.

The Jamaica international, who has 38 caps under his belt, rose up through the Reading ranks before Chelsea had him from 2015 to 2019.

Hector had temporary stints away from Stamford Bridge at Eintracht Frankfurt, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Charlton need to get a result against Lincoln tonight to halt their slide down the division. The Imps beat Fleetwood Town 2-1 in their last outing.