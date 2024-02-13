The latest Bristol City team news as Liam Manning’s side gear up to face Southampton in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

Bristol City are back on home soil during midweek following their 2-1 victory away from home over Middlesbrough at the weekend. Jason Knight opened the scoring, Matty James then doubled their advantage just a minute later before Boro hit back late on through Sam Silvera.

The Robins moved up to 13th in the Championship table, level on points with their hosts and just six points off the play-off spots with 15 games to go as a result. Their gritty performance will have no doubt provided a boost of confidence following their cruel FA Cup exit at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

It was Southampton who came out on top in the reverse Championship fixture, winning 1-0 at St. Mary’s courtesy of Kyle Walker-Peters’s early second-half strike. Manning will be hoping his men can take revenge this evening.

Bristol City team news

Bristol Live relayed the latest on the injury front at Ashton Gate, with some potential returns nearing.

Scott Twine is edging closer to a return and could be in contention to return to first-team action against the Saints following his recent involvement in training. He suffered a quad injury on his debut in January, in which he also hit the back of the net, but may be spared as a precaution.

Cameron Pring left the field of play with 12 minutes left on the clock against Boro. He picked up a knock on his knee and will be monitored ahead of Southampton’s visit. There is no concern over the injury being serious, though he may be a doubt for tonight.

Mark Sykes is also very close to a return, whereas Rob Atkinson and Kal Naismith could be involved in the Robins’ U21 side for their next fixture as part of their respective recoveries.

Starting XI

O’Leary (GK)

Tanner

Vyner

Dickie

Roberts

Cornick

Gardner-Hickman

James

Bell

Wells

Knight

It would be unlikely to see many changes from City’s victory over Middlesbrough, though edging on the side of caution Haydon Roberts may slot in at left-back in place of Pring should he not be deemed fit to retain his place.

Rob Dickie and Zak Vyner keep their spot as a centre-back pairing, with Max O’Leary an ever-present in between the sticks.

Knight should retain his place in attack following two goals in his last two outings, with James and Taylor Gardner-Hickman behind him in the middle.