Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers sees two struggling sides face one another as new bosses bid to lift them away from the Championship relegation picture.

Birmingham City sit 19th in the Championship table while Blackburn Rovers are four points ahead in 17th. The tie sees Blues boss Tony Mowbray face one of his former clubs, while John Eustace makes his return to the dugout against the club who controversially sacked him earlier this season.

The visitors claimed a big win over Stoke City at the weekend while the hosts were beaten again, losing 2-0 to fellow Championship relegation candidates Sheffield Wednesday.

Ahead of tonight’s game, we highlight five players who could dictate Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers…

Sammie Szmodics

When picking out Blackburn Rovers’ standout stars, top scorer Sammie Szmodics can not be ignored. The Ewood Park outfit needed a new talisman to stand up after Ben Brereton Diaz’s exit and attacking midfielder Szmodics has exceeded expectations.

His return of 17 goals has him top of the league’s goalscoring charts. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him add to that tally here.

Lee Buchanan

If the visitors’ dangerous attackers are to be kept quiet, Buchanan will need to be on his game. He’s been an impressive player in a struggling Birmingham City side this season and could have some hard work to get through on tonight.

Tyrhys Dolan

Dolan is one player who could be looking to test Buchanan. He’s able to operate on both the left and right-wing and after two goals in the win over Stoke City at the weekend, the Blackburn Rovers attacker will be keen to kick on and find regular scoring form.

Ivan Sunjic

Birmingham City’s stand-in captain Sunjic will have an important role to play in setting the tempo in the middle of the park. The battle between him and Sondre Tronstad could dictate who has control of possession and when not on the ball, his work-rate will be key in getting it back and preventing Rovers from progressing.

Joe Rankin-Costello

Rankin-Costello will be among the Blackburn Rovers stars looking to carry the ball forward, be it from midfield again or back on the right-hand side. He’s started the last two games after a spell out injured and will be determined to find the inspiring form he displayed before being cast to the sidelines.