Birmingham City will assess Alex Pritchard ahead of their clash this evening, as detailed on their official club website.

Birmingham City are back in Championship action against Blackburn Rovers as home as they look to return to winning ways.

Pritchard, 30, joined the Blues on deadline day earlier this month and penned a two-and-a-half year deal.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the club website, Tony Mowbray’s will make checks on him and Lukas Jutkiewicz. Meanwhile, George Hall, Alfie Chang, John Ruddy and Dion Sanderson remain sidelined.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Birmingham City injury latest

Pritchard made his debut for Birmingham away at West Brom but was substituted off. He then sat out of their last match against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Mowbray has made a positive impression since taking over from Wayne Rooney but his side need to find a result against Blackburn after their defeat against the Owls to avoid getting dragged further into a relegation scrap.

They are sat in 19th place and are only three points above the drop zone. Rovers, who are now managed by John Eustace, are four points above after beating Stoke City 3-1 last time out.

Pritchard injects more quality into Birmingham’s ranks and they will want him out on the pitch if he is fully fit. However, they obviously won’t want to take any risks with him.

The former Tottenham Hotspur, Norwich City and Huddersfield Town worked with Mowbray at Sunderland before reuniting with him in the Midlands this winter.

He made 112 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions and scored nine goals. The ex-England youth international helped them gain promotion from League One in his first year and was then part of their squad who reached the play-offs in the second tier last term before they were beaten at the semi-finals stage over two legs to eventual winners Luton Town.