The72’s writers offer their Preston North End vs Middlesbrough prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Wednesday night.

Preston North End come into their midweek clash with Middlesbrough looking to maintain their decent run of late. The Lilywhites have lost once in their last five Championship games, winning back-to-back games over Ipswich Town and Cardiff City.

After an electric start, Ryan Lowe’s side endured a challenging few months. However, some good results of late could revive their play-off hopes.

Middlesbrough meanwhile have stuttered again after an impressive rise up the Championship table. They sit 12th with one win in five, two places but four points behind Wednesday night’s opponents.

Last time out, Boro were beaten by Bristol City at home, making it four home games without a win. On the road, they’ve won three from their last four in the league though.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’s a tricky one to call this. Preston look like they could finally put a run together again but Middlesbrough have maintained a decent record on the road of late despite their lack of consistency.

“Boro certainly have the tools to cause problems for the hosts too. However, it’ll be about putting them to use, with Preston capable of frustrating Carrick’s side once again.

“With Preston coming into the tie with good momentum, I’ll say they claim another valuable win.”

Preston North End vs Middlesbrough prediction: 2-1

Harry Mail

“Preston have lost only once in their last five games and that was away at Leeds United.

“Ryan Lowe’s side are finding form again now and are still firmly in the race for the play-offs. They beat Ipswich Town in their last outing at Deepdale which will give them a lot of confidence.

“Middlesbrough just can’t find any consistency this season. They lost a lot of key players last summer and that has hurt them.

“Although Michael Carrick’s men are still in a relatively positive position in the table, I can see them getting beat in Lancashire.”

Preston North End vs Middlesbrough prediction: 1-0