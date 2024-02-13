‘A real fortress’ – Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Wednesday night.

Plymouth Argyle come into their midweek clash with Coventry City looking to bounce back to winning ways following defeat to Sunderland at the weekend. It marked the Pilgrims’ first Championship loss under Ian Foster having won consecutive ties prior.

Argyle are 15th in the Championship table but boast one of the division’s strongest home records. They are unbeaten in eight at Home Park.

Coventry City meanwhile put the Norwich City defeat behind them with a 2-1 win over Millwall on Saturday afternoon. It leaves them 6th in the division, level on points with Sunderland just outside the top six.

The Sky Blues could move to 5th but would need West Brom to be beaten by Cardiff City tonight.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“I think we should be in for a great game here. Coventry City have got stronger and stronger over recent months but they head to a ground that has been a real fortress for Plymouth Argyle.

“The Home Park faithful will welcome the Sky Blues in with a lively atmosphere and more often than not, that translates onto the performance from the Pilgrims.

“Plymouth will certainly give the visitors a good test but I can see Robins’ side coming away with something for their efforts. I’ll say this ends level at 2-2.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City prediction: 2-2

Harry Mail

“This promises to be a decent game between two teams who will be in confident mood.

“Plymouth are strong at Home Park and Ian Foster has made a positive impression so far since taking over from Steven Schumacher.

“Coventry are finding ways to win games and although they lost their last away outing at Norwich City, I can see them picking up all three points against the Pilgrims here.

“Mark Robins’ side are carrying some serious momentum and will be in good spirits after turning their last game against Millwall around to win.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City prediction: 1-2