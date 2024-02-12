Birmingham City boss Tony Mowbray has admitted the club were ‘very close’ to signing Ian Poveda from Leeds United before his move to Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds United saw winger Poveda move on late in the January transfer window. Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday were both credited with interest on deadline day but ultimately, it was the latter who struck a deal for the Colombia international.

Poveda joined the Owls on loan until the end of the season, which is also when his contract at Elland Road runs out. He’s made a good impression at Hillsborough too, providing an assist after some impressive work out wide on his first Championship start.

His efforts contributed to Birmingham City’s 2-0 loss against Sheffield Wednesday last week. Mowbray is a manager more than aware of the dangers he offers though having brought him in on loan while in charge of Tuesday night opponents Blackburn Rovers.

Now, after the winter links, Mowbray has confirmed the interest in a deal. Speaking to BBC West Midlands (quotes via Birmingham Live), he stated a move was close.

“Poveda is a good player, I would have to say,” he said.

“We were very close to signing Poveda in this window just gone. He’s a player I had at Blackburn Rovers and is a very talented young boy.”

Ultimately though, Birmingham City needed to offload someone before Poveda could come in. That proved not to happen, paving the way for the 24-year-old to leave Leeds United for Sheffield Wednesday instead.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Kicking on elsewhere

While Poveda is only on loan away from Leeds United, it feels as though he’s destined for a fresh start elsewhere. He’s not been able to grasp a first-team place at Elland Road, struggling to make a telling impact in fairly limited opportunities.

However, after his full debut for Sheffield Wednesday, the winger seems to have reminded everyone just what he’s capable of. He’s a tricky, electric winger who has shown an ability to play in a more central, attacking midfield role.

A future away from Leeds United could see Poveda really kick on. He’ll be hoping to do that with Wednesday over the rest of the season while Birmingham City hope they’re not left to rue missing out on his signature as they fight it out towards the lower end of the Championship table.