West Brom midfielder Okay Yoksulu has voiced his support for Daryl Dike after the striker was forced off with a new achilles injury at the weekend.

West Brom played out a 2-2 draw with fellow Championship promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town over the weekend. The point keeps the Baggies 5th in the table, while the Tractor Boys are still 11 points in front of them in 4th.

Tom Fellows and John Swift were on the score sheet for the visitors while Nathan Broadhead and Omari Hutchinson bagged for the hosts. However, striker Daryl Dike also made headlines, but for concerning reasons.

After being introduced as a second half sub, the 23-year-old stayed down following an aerial challenge. It quickly became clear Dike had suffered a new injury after a lengthy time out through an achilles problem, and it seems to be the same injury that has cropped up again.

The American was forced off and was visually upset. The scenes have seen support pour in from West Brom fans and now, midfielder Okay Yokuslu has voiced his backing for Dike too. Writing on X, he vowed that him and his teammates will be alongside him the whole way.

Football is cruel sometimes – your strength and determination has been inspiring and just like last time, you will overcome this setback! We are all with you every step of the way 💙 Looking forward to seeing you back on the pitch, doing what you do best! pic.twitter.com/QYZiM0mgDy — Okay Yokuşlu (@Okayokuslu) February 12, 2024

Fingers crossed…

While West Brom boss Carlos Corberan urged not to jump to conclusions over the injury, the signs don’t make for good reading. Dike has been easing his way back into action after a previous achilles problem and after being assisted off the pitch in a similar incident, concerns are high.

Yokuslu’s message of support affirms the backing the Baggies players will give him though. If he is facing another spell on the sidelines, there’s no doubt that all of those at The Hawthorns and associated with the club will be doing what they can to support Dike in his recovery.

The hope will be that scan results show there isn’t significant damage, or ideally anything at all. However, only time will tell what the extent of the West Brom striker’s concerning new blow is.