The72’s writers offer their Exeter City vs Derby County prediction ahead of their League One clash on Tuesday evening.

Exeter City head into this midweek encounter off the back of an impressive 2-1 victory away from home against Wigan Athletic.

The Grecians took a two-goal lead through Mo Eisa and Jack Aitchison before Charlie Kelman pulled one back for the Latics. But, Gary Caldwell’s men held firm to secure all three points and rise to 13th in the League One table above their hosts.

On the other hand, Derby County will have been left bitterly disappointed as they missed the chance to extend their lead in the automatic promotion spots by conceding a late leveller at home to Shrewsbury Town.

The results around the Rams were going in the way of Paul Warne’s side, but Aaron Pierre’s 87th minute strike against the run of play cancelled out Max Bird’s opener. The draw meant that Derby remained 2nd in League One, but failed to make ground on those below them.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“On paper, this might look like an easy victory for the away side, but I can’t see it being that straightforward.

“The Rams may be in the automatic promotion spots for now, but their performances have not been excellent on their rise to 2nd place having taken advantage of drop-offs in form of the teams around them.

“Exeter will be in good spirits following their victory at the weekend, and have not beaten Derby since 1931, so will be hopeful of a change in fortune on Tuesday.

“Warne’s side have the best away form in the league, but have been slightly goal-shy lately. I do not expect them to lose, however, the Grecians will be more than up for the battle and I can see them taking a point.

Exeter City vs Derby County prediction: 0-0

James Ray

“Exeter City have been in fantastic form of late and I’d fancy their chances of a result here too. Of course, Derby County have the advantage in terms of sheer quality across the squad, but Exeter’s impressive run has seen them recover well after a tough time.

“They’re going to be a challenge to break down for a Derby side not exactly in free-scoring mood at the moment. It could make for a low-scoring game, and one that the Grecians could snatch.

“That said though, I don’t think the Rams leave empty handed. I’ll go for a 1-1 draw.”

Exeter City vs Derby County prediction: 1-1