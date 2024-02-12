The72’s writers offer their Rotherham United vs Hull City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Rotherham United are bottom of the table after only three wins in their 30 outings this season. They were beaten 3-0 away at Leeds United last time out.

The Millers are 12 points from safety with 16 games left to play. They are in the drop zone along with Sheffield Wednesday and QPR.

As for Hull, they will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 loss at home to Swansea City in their last fixture. The Tigers are on the brink of the Championship play-offs and could rise back into the top six with a win.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Rotherham are lacking quality and look well on their way to relegation. Leam Richardson has a tough job on his hands and it would take something special for them to avoid going down now.

“The Millers could be tricky opponents for Hull though and it is worth noting that Liam Rosenior’s side have lost at both QPR and Sheffield Wednesday away this season already.

“The Tigers’ loss to Swansea last time out was a damaging one and they will be under pressure to get a win here. I think they will sneak it but it will be closer than many think.”

Rotherham United vs Hull City prediction: 0-1

James Ray

“Pressure is on Hull City to get back to winning ways. They will have been disappointed to lose at the weekend and another slip up here could see a gap start to form between themselves and the play-offs.

“Rotherham are a side they should be beating, even if their home record isn’t the best. We’ve seen how the Millers can grind out draws at times, and they may well do the same here.

“That said, I am going for an away win. I’ll say Rosenior and co get back on track with a 2-0 victory.”

Rotherham United vs Hull City prediction: 0-2