‘In trouble’ – Sutton United vs Wrexham prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Sutton United vs Wrexham prediction ahead of their League Two clash on Tuesday evening.

Sutton United head into their midweek encounter having suffered a 1-0 defeat on their travels against Morecambe on Saturday. They were behind after four minutes courtesy of a Gerard Garner strike and were unable to draw level for the remainder.

The defeat means that Steve Morison’s side remain 23rd in the League Two table, still seven points adrift of safety. As each week passes it looks increasingly likely that they will be returning to the National League after two seasons in the fourth tier.

Wrexham, on the other hand, came up from the fifth division last season and have their sights set on back-to-back promotions. They’re currently sat 5th in League Two with games in hand to push back into the top three.

The Red Dragons did, however, lose their last fixture – a 1-0 home defeat against Bradford City courtesy of a 90th minute effort from Andy Cook.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Wrexham will be disappointed with their defeat last time out, but they will be expecting to bounce back against the Yellows. Morison’s men are in trouble at the bottom of the league and Phil Parkinson’s side will hope to take advantage.

“It is hard to see anything other than a victory for the away side on Tuesday, all things considered. Then again, weirder things have happened in the EFL.

“However, I don’t expect Sutton to be a banana skin for their visitors on this occasion. I see Parkinson’s men taking the spoils.”

Sutton United vs Wrexham prediction: 0-2

James Ray

“Wrexham find themselves in a tough spot. Three consecutive defeats have seen them lose momentum in the promotion race and if they’re not careful, they could very easily slip further.

“However, they do have the games in hand to make up the positions lost. And, against Sutton United, they have to have their sights firmly set on securing all three points.

“You can’t afford to write anyone off in this league, but this should be a routine away win.”

Sutton United vs Wrexham prediction: 1-3