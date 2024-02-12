The72’s writers offer their Stockport County vs Crewe Alexandra prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Tuesday night.

Stockport County are top of the table as they chase down promotion to League One. They were beaten in the play-off final last year by Carlisle United at Wembley on penalties.

The Hatters are four points clear of 2nd place Mansfield Town. Dave Challinor’s side won 3-1 away at Grimsby Town last time out after goals by Antoni Sarcevic, Isaac Olaofe and Lewis Cass.

As for Crewe, they are also looking to claw themselves out of League Two this season and are 3rd. The Railwaymen beat Crawley Town 1-0 in their last fixture with Rio Adebisi getting the winner.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Stockport are flying and have been the strongest team in League Two this season. They are well on their way to promotion and it looks like nothing will stop them at the moment.

“Crewe will be tricky opponents for the Hatters though and this will be a close one at Edgeley Park. The hosts’ quality should shine through in the end though and I think they will get the job done.”

Stockport County vs Crewe Alexandra prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“We should be in for a really competitive game here. Both are right in the fight for automatic promotion, so there’s plenty at stake in this one.

“There aren’t many tougher places to go that Edgeley Park this season but Crewe have shown on plenty of occasions that they can get a result on the road. It makes it really hard to pick a winner, although both are certainly good enough to claim a big win.

“I’m not sure there will be anything to split the two though. I’ll say this ends level at 1-1.”

Stockport County vs Crewe Alexandra prediction: 1-1