‘Slipping away’ – Norwich City vs Watford prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Norwich City vs Watford prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Norwich City come into this midweek clash with Watford looking to maintain their impressive form at Carrow Road. The Canaries haven’t tasted defeat at home in the Championship in seven games, losing just once in their last six overall.

As a result, David Wagner and co are poised just outside the play-off spots. They sit 9th in the Championship table, two points off 6th.

Watford meanwhile have slipped away from the play-off fight somewhat. A run of four games without a win and two consecutive defeats means they’re 11th, but now six points away from the top six.

The Hornets lost 2-1 to league leaders Leicester City at the weekend.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Watford have stuttered recently. Norwich City have been maintaining a strong home record too, so I can see the visitors being beaten again.

“The Hornets have the tools to get something from this but I’m just not sure how confident they are. They have a lot of work to do before they can really break into the play-off picture again, and I fear the gap between themselves and the top six might get a bit wider here.

“Watford are slipping away, and I can see Norwich pushing closer to the play-offs with another home win.”

Norwich City vs Watford prediction: 2-0

Jacob Hackett

“Both Norwich and Watford will have been slightly disappointed with their campaigns so far this season, although both are still within a fighting chance of reaching the play-offs come May.

“The Canaries dropping points against relegation-threatened QPR will have felt like a blow, and back on home soil they will be hoping to come up with a response.

“The Hornets’ defeat against Leicester was perhaps to be expected given the ridiculous form of the Foxes this season, but Watford can take a lot of positives from their performance to build on at Carrow Road.

“I expect to see goals in this game, and I think it might be the away side that come up trumps on this occasion.”

Norwich City vs Watford prediction: 1-2