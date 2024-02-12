Bristol City came out on top of Middlesbrough at the weekend, winning 2-1 courtesy of Jason Knight and Matty James strikes within a minute of each other.

Middlesbrough did pull one back late on to test the Robins’ resolve through Sam Silvera, but Liam Manning’s men held on to secure a gritty three points away from home. Their victory put them level on points with Michael Carrick’s side in the Championship table, six points below the play-off spots with 15 games to go.

It was a hard-fought encounter in truth which could have gone either way. Credit has to go to the Robins who dug in and made the most of their time on the ball to travel home with all three points.

One man in particular ran the show, and that man is summer signing Knight.

Bought from Derby County ahead of the Championship campaign beginning, the young Republic of Ireland international has slotted in seamlessly at Ashton Gate and been a standout performer so far this season. The versatile 22-year-old has already captained the side, and is an integral part of Manning’s set-up with hopes of achieving a top six finish still achievable.

Alongside Max O’Leary and Rob Dickie, Knight was handed an 8/10 rating by Bristol World reporter Joe Dixon, who said the following on his performance:

“Latched onto a brilliant through ball from Dickie to round [Tom] Glover and slot home for the opener. Was his usual high-energy self which set the tone of City’s high-intensity display and set the hosts on the back foot.”

Besides his goal, the 22-year-old battled well and linked up superbly with his teammates to play a big part in the Robins’ triumph up north.

A standout star

Whilst at Derby County, Knight had been previously been touted for a big move and his form for City is starting to show exactly why that was the case. The Robins will no doubt see him as one for the present and the future, but it would be no surprise to see top flight clubs come knocking should he continue to impress at Ashton Gate and on the international stage.

His versatility makes him even more impressive. Knight even played at right-back for the Rams last season, and the Irishman is now flourishing once again in the Championship.

The midfielder is certainly one of the top talents in the second tier to keep an eye on. Knight is perhaps one that goes under the radar at times, though that will not bother the Bristol City faithful should it stay that way.