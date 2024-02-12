‘Revenge for Eustace’ – Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Birmingham City come into this tie off the back of a couple of tough defeats. The Blues have lost back-to-back Championship games without scoring, falling to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday last week.

The results see Tony Mowbray’s side sat 19th in the Championship table, three points away from safety.

Blackburn Rovers are in a similarly difficult position, though they’re four points and two places further up in 17th. After winning under the temporary lead of Damien Johnson and David Lowe at the weekend, this is their first game under new boss John Eustace.

Eustace was controversially sacked by the hosts earlier in the season and makes his return to the dugout at St. Andrew’s.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This should be a tasty tie. Both managers are up against former teams, but there’s definitely a strong motivation for Eustace to come back and haunt his former club. Birmingham City’s decision to part ways with him was one that drew criticism and ultimately, it backfired heavily.

“The win at the weekend for Blackburn should be a real boost in spirits. They’re up against a struggling side, but they’ll have to perform well to arrest their run of five straight away losses.

“I think they’ll get a big result too. I’ll say this ends in a 2-1 Blackburn win and revenge for Eustace.”

Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 1-2

Jacob Hackett

“Birmingham have certainly been an improved side under Mowbray but their recent defeat against Sheffield Wednesday was a setback.

“They will be desperate to bounce back and they have a good opportunity to do so on home soil, but Blackburn will be buoyed by their win over Stoke and the appointment of Eustace.

“Adding fuel to the fire, the new Blackburn boss is of course returning to his former stomping ground for the first time since his questionable sacking earlier this season.

“I can see this being a tight one, although it feels typical given the story behind the encounter that the visitors will take the spoils on this occasion.”

Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 1-2