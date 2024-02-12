Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho will not feature in the clubs’ midweek clash with Sheffield Wednesday but could return at the weekend, according to Leicestershire Live.

Leicester City have been without the striker for their last seven games. During that time they have won five, drawn one and lost one.

Iheanacho had joined up with the Nigerian national team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament. The 27-year-old helped the Super Eagles to the final, where they ultimately lost out on the trophy after defeat to hosts Ivory Coast.

He only played a combined 29 minutes. 18 minutes came in the semi-finals before netting the decisive penalty in the shootout and a further 11 minutes came in the final. Following their loss he will now travel back to Leicester to join up with his teammates.

However, according to Leicestershire Live, the forward won’t be available to face Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday evening. Instead, he will be back in contention when they host Middlesbrough on Saturday in the Championship.

A huge boost

To have Iheanacho back available will be a huge boost to Enzo Maresca’s side. Despite having succeeded without him over the past seven games, having him competing for a place in the side will improve their options greatly.

Having him miss the game against Sheffield Wednesday wouldn’t be too drastic given they occupy opposite ends of the table. Leicester City should have enough to come through the game with the Owls unscathed and with all three points on the board.

However, the weekend sees them host Middlesbrough. Michael Carrick’s side beat Leicester City at the Riverside in the reverse fixture and are hoping to bridge the gap on the sides above them and get into the play-offs. Therefore, this should prove a tougher test for the Foxes and so having Iheanacho back for this game is far more beneficial.