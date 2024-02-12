The72’s writers offer their Portsmouth vs Cambridge United prediction ahead of their League One clash on Tuesday evening.

Portsmouth head into this fixture having extended their lead at the top of the League One table by a further two points after a 1-0 victory away from home over Carlisle United.

Paddy Lane’s 62nd minute strike proved the difference with John Mousinho’s men now six points clear in 1st place. Pompey are unbeaten in five, having won four of those.

Cambridge United, however, lost their last fixture and have endured inconsistent form as of late. Neil Harris’ men have won four, lost four and drawn two of their last ten matches in all competitions.

The U’s are currently 16th in League One, four points above the drop zone and boasting games in hand on all of the sides above them bar one.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Based on the current form of both sides, it is hard to see anything besides a Portsmouth win on Tuesday.

“Cambridge might fancy their chances given the close nature of Pompey’s recent victories, but back on home soil I would expect Mousinho’s men to triumph.

“The U’s have only lost one of their last four away fixtures in League One, though Fratton Park will provide a very tough test.

“I’m going to predict a comfortable win for the hosts.”

Portsmouth vs Cambridge United prediction: 2-0

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

James Ray

“It’s been an indifferent run for Cambridge United. They had proven tough to beat prior to that loss against Cheltenham Town, but they’re in for a really tough game here.

“Portsmouth are faring well despite continued injury problems and having maintained a high standard, they’ll be keen to do so again here. We have seen they’re prone to a banana skin at times, so they’ll have to be on their game.

“Ultimately though, I feel this should end in another valuable win for Pompey.”

Portsmouth vs Cambridge United prediction: 3-1