Notts County winter signing Alassana Jatta has seen his visa application approved and he is due to travel to England this week, the club have confirmed.

Notts County announced the signing of Gambian attacker Jatta on transfer deadline day. Joining for an undisclosed fee, the 25-year-old penned a deal until the summer of 2026.

However, the Meadow Lane faithful have faced a wait to see their new star. The move was subject to international clearance and visa approval, meaniing Jatta has kept training with Danish side Viborg FF to maintain his fitness.

Now, a big boost has emerged regarding his proposed arrival. As confirmed on the club’s official website, Jatta’s visa has now been approved, meaning he is set to be Nottingham-bound this week. Notts County have received confirmation that he will be eligible to play and all that remains is for the visa office to issue the necessary documentation, which should come early this week.

Then, the Magpies’ new no.29 will be free to travel to the UK.

A debut nears

While it remains to be seen just when Jatta makes his Notts County bow, this is a big step in the right direction. With his via approved and a flight to Nottingham awaiting, the new striker will be able to get to work with Stuart Maynard and co at Meadow Lane.

He’ll bring a good goalscoring pedigree to the League Two promotion hopefuls and at 25, he’ll be looking to develop further with the Magpies. Jatta made the move to Denmark after a short but prolific stint in Estonia and 25 goals in 105 games for the Superligaen side shows he can play at a good level already.

It should mean Jatta is well-equipped to find success with Notts County. The wait to see him in action has been an extended one but with this big step taken, it could be that it’s not long before he’s on the pitch at Meadow Lane.