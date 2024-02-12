Norwich City are awaiting results of Jonathan Rowe’s scan amid a hamstring injury concern, manager David Wagner has confirmed.

Norwich City have seen winger Rowe emerges as one of their most important players over the course of this season. He took his chance to impress in pre-season and has since managed 13 goals and four assists in 32 games across all competitions, holding down a starting spot under Wagner.

The winger was absent from the squad that defeated Coventry City though and only featured off the bench in the draw with QPR. Now, with a quick turnaround before a midweek clash with Watford, an update has emerged on Rowe.

Speaking to the media, Norwich City boss Wagner has confirmed they are waiting on results of a scan for the youngster. He has picked up a hamstring injury and will miss the Tuesday night game as a result.

It remains to be see what the extent of the injury is though, with scan results to deliver the news.

🗣️ DW on Rowe: "What I can say is it still looks like a hamstring injury. He has a scan this afternoon to see how serious it is. He won't be involved tomorrow." #NCFC

Fingers crossed

Rowe has been a pivotal player for Norwich City this season. He’s only missed three Championship games, so they haven’t had to fare without him for an extended spell yet. They’ll be hoping that doesn’t prove to be the case here too.

With muscle injuries though, the Canaries will be sure to lean on the side of caution where necessary. Especially given that Rowe is a fast player with eye-catching bursts of pace, they’ll know they need to avoid risking further damage to his hamstring.

Time will tell what the scan results are. Perhaps with the winger set to miss the Norwich City, Wagner will be able to issue an update in the wake of Tuesday’s clash with Watford.