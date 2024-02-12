‘No easy fixture’ – Bolton Wanderers vs Wycombe Wanderers: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bolton Wanderers vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction ahead of their League One clash on Tuesday evening.

Bolton Wanderers head into this midweek encounter off the back of a 1-1 draw away from home against Northampton Town. Ian Evatt’s side were down to 10 men for the majority of the fixture but managed to equalise through Carlos Mendes Gomes in the 74th minute to secure a point after Kieron Bowie’s opener.

The Trotters’ result meant that they remained 3rd in League One, one point behind Derby County with two games in hand and seven points behind leaders Portsmouth with three games in hand.

Wycombe Wanderers, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence ahead of their trip to the Toughsheet Community Stadium. They smashed promotion hopefuls Peterborough United 5-2 last time out.

Their emphatic win over the Posh saw them rise to 15th in the League One table, making them unbeaten in their last four in all competitions.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Wycombe have been in brilliant form lately, but travelling to Bolton provides no easy fixture. The hosts will be desperate to return to winning ways and climb back into the automatic spots knowing that they have a plethora of games in hand they could use to their advantage.

“I expect Matt Bloomfield’s men to put up a good fight given their recent run, but ultimately Bolton should take all three points here.

“I am going for a narrow home win on this occasion.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“Bolton Wanderers are probably more than aware of the fact they’re in for a tricky game on Tuesday night. Three straight draws isn’t the end of the world but with Wycombe high in confidence, we could be in for a competitive game here.

“It’s one I can see ending level too. It wouldn’t be the end of the world for the hosts given their games in hand, but they have slipped back a little amid this run of ties.

“I’ll say this ends 1-1 too.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction: 1-1