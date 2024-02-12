Middlesbrough suffered their sixth defeat in their last 12 games on Saturday afternoon, losing 2-1 to Bristol City at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough sit 12th in the Championship table and are six points outside of the top six. With just 16 games left between now and the end of the season they will need to improve their form in order to help close the gap.

One main concern Boro boss Michael Carrick will have is their lack of striker options. As things stand they have just three natural strikers on their books, with Josh Coburn, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Matthew Hoppe.

However, both Coburn and Latte Lath have had their injury problems all season, and Hoppe is yet to make the matchday squad since his return to the Championship from his loan in the MLS.

Coburn had returned to action steadily over the past two games, playing nine minutes and 13 minutes respectively. But he was missing from the squad in the defeat to Bristol City at the weekend.

“It’s a little bit step-by-step with Josh at the moment, with the issue he’s got in and around his groin, and his pelvis,” Carrick told Teesside Live.

“We had to pull him out for a couple of days, so we’ll see if he improves going into next week.”

An issue that needs to be addressed

Middlesbrough are without a striker at the moment. Latte Lath and Coburn are both injured and Carrick clearly doesn’t fancy Hoppe otherwise this would have been the perfect opportunity to throw him into action.

Therefore, having missed out on striker targets in January they must address their lack of options by dipping into the free agent market. Boro have had success stories from the free agent market with the likes of Duncan Watmore and Neil Taylor and so will be hoping for similar results this time.

Sam Greenwood, Finn Azaz and Sammy Silvera have been tasked with leading the line in recent weeks, with Morgan Rogers having done the same before his move to Aston Villa. However, when playing up top none of these players have scored, which shows they need to address their options even more so.