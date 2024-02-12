The72’s writers offer their Charlton Athletic vs Lincoln City prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday night.

Charlton Athletic come into this midweek clash with Lincoln City sat in a precarious position. The Addicks are down in 20th in the League One table having played two more games than Port Vale and Cheltenham Town beneath them.

Nathan Jones saw his side beaten 2-0 by Reading in his first game in charge. This tie marks his first outing at The Valley, and it’s a must-win.

Lincoln City meanwhile have found improved fortunes in recent weeks. They’ve won two in a row and having drawn the three prior, they could make it six League One games without defeat here.

The Imps sit in 10th as a result, although a late play-off charge seems unlikely given the 12-point gap to Stevenage in 6th.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“The weekend defeat to Reading emphasised just how big a task new boss Jones is facing. There are some real star players in the Charlton Athletic ranks but no one has been able to get a tune out of them.

“Jones has to if they’re to avoid the drop. They’re in for another tough game here though as Lincoln City travel to The Valley in high spirits. Michael Skubala has his players firmly behind him, and it’s been reflected in recent performances.

“I’ll back the visitors to claim another win, further displaying the mammoth task ahead of Jones and Charlton Athletic.”

Charlton Athletic vs Lincoln City prediction: 1-2

Jacob Hackett

“Charlton and Lincoln are two teams in quite the opposite form ahead of their midweek encounter and I would expect the result to follow suit.

“Things just aren’t clicking for the Addicks, it appears as though they can’t buy a win at the moment and they will now be looking over their shoulder with fear at the relegation zone.

“Jones’ appointment should provide a boost, and I would expect him to steer Charlton clear of the bottom four come may, but I also believe that it will take some time.

“Skubala’s men will fancy their chances at the Valley, and I think they can pinch a result.”

Charlton Athletic vs Lincoln City prediction: 0-1