Blackburn Rovers claimed a much-needed win at the weekend, defeating Stoke City 3-1 while new boss John Eustace watched on from the stands.

Blackburn Rovers have certainly had a turbulent time of late. Dismal form has seen them slip way down the Championship table and off-pitch problems came to a head when Jon Dahl Tomasson departed last week.

A new boss was quickly named with Eustace coming in as the Dane’s replacement. However, he watched on from the stands as Damien Johnson and David Lowe led Rovers to a valuable 3-1 victory over fellow strugglers on Saturday afternoon.

All goals were scored in the first half as a Tyrhys Dolan brace and a customary Sammie Szmodics goal put the hosts 3-0 up with 37 minutes. Stoke City pulled one back through ex-Blackburn Rovers man Niall Ennis though, sending the sides into the break at 3-1.

Aynsley Pears saved a Daniel Johnson spot-kick early in the second period and Rovers would go onto secure all three points.

The stand-in coaching team of Johnson and Lowe fielded in a three-back formation, with natural left-back Ben Chrisene starting in the left centre-back role. He later moved further forward upon the introduction of Connor O’Riordan, but it was a steady display in a new role for the Aston Villa loanee.

His efforts were recognised too. Lancashire Telegraph reporter Elliot Jackson handed him a 7/10 rating for his display, writing this:

“Adjusted well to playing left-centre-back. Moved back out to wing-back after the reshuffle. Looks to be growing into Championship football.”

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

A new role?

Chrisene has spent the vast majority of his young career playing as a left-back. He has ventured further forward in a more attacking role as a wing-back, and there’s no doubt that these two positions are his most natural roles.

However, the ability to slot into the back three as a left-sided centre-back adds another string to his bow. It will be intriguing to see if he continues here when Eustace is on the touchline, but Aston Villa should certainly have no complaints if the talented 20-year-old returns from Blackburn Rovers having learned how to play in a new position.

Neither were involved at the weekend but Rovers do already have two left-footed centre-backs in Scott Wharton and loan man Billy Koumetio. Harry Pickering can also drop there too.