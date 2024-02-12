The72’s writers offer their Leicester City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction ahead of their Championship clash on Tuesday evening.

Leicester City continued to steamroll their way back towards the Premier League in their last outing, beating Watford 2-1 away from home on Saturday afternoon with an instant return to the top flight looking likelier by the day.

Patson Daka’s first-half penalty accompanied by Ricardo Pereira’s effort in the second half was enough to render Emmanuel Dennis’ strike a mere consolation as the Foxes retained their 11-point lead at the top of the Championship table.

At the other end of the Championship, relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday gained a boost towards their safety attempts by sealing a 2-0 win over Birmingham City on Friday evening.

Iké Ugbo’s brace put the Owls within five points Huddersfield Town in 21st place as Danny Röhl’s men recorded their first league win since New Year’s Day.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Wednesday’s win over Birmingham will have provided a massive injection of confidence for their survival attempt and they will be hoping that they can now kick on from this and start registering a few more points on the board.

“Unfortunately for the Owls it is Leicester who stand in their way on Tuesday, and as we have seen so far this season, the Foxes are extremely tough to beat.

“Promotion is expected at the King Power Stadium. Enzo Maresca’s men have lost just twice at home all season, both narrow 1-0 defeats at the hands of Hull City and Leeds United who are battling at the top end of the table.

“It is hard to see anything but a Leicester win on Tuesday, and I think they may do so convincingly.”

Leicester City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 3-0

James Ray

“Sheffield Wednesday produced a surprise draw against Leicester City earlier in the season and they’ll be out to pull off an impressive result again here. However, at the King Power, I don’t think they’ll get anything this time around.

“The new signings showed bright moments against Birmingham City and gives the Owls reason to be encouraged. Frankly though, the Foxes are on another level, and they’ll be out to show it here.

“If Wednesday can hold firm, we could get a pretty competitive game. Ultimately though, it’s one I back Leicester to win.”

Leicester City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 2-0