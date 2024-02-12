Leeds United saw a whole host of first-team players move on from the club following relegation to the Championship. There were permanent exits for some, but many moved on temporary deals too.

Among those to leave on loan was winger Harrison. He remained in the Premier League with a move to Everton, where he has chipped in with four goals and three assists in 24 games, holding down a starting spot under Sean Dyche.

Now, Football Insider has offered an insight into his future with his parent club. They report that Leeds United are willing to sell Harrison when his temporary stay at Goodison Park comes to an end.

A stay isn’t completely ruled out but with Premier League and European clubs expected to be interested, it could be that he moves on for good later this year.

Ideal for all?

Harrison has been an influential player for Leeds United over the years. He aided their rise from the Championship and helped keep them there too, chipping in with 34 goals and 32 assists across his 206 appearances for the club.

However, after leaving on loan following relegation, a summer sale could be ideal for all. He’ll raise some funds for the Whites and can look at starting a new chapter elsewhere after a season on loan, wherever that may be.

Furthermore, Leeds United have a new set of wing stars they’ll likely prioritise. Crysencio Summerville and Dan James have been fantastic this season and with Wilfried Gnonto getting back to his dangerous best, an exit for Harrison could allow the Whites to prioritise keeping these influential stars in the team, further aiding their development.