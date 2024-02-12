‘In for a tough game’ – Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland prediction ahead of their Championship clash on Wednesday evening.

Huddersfield Town head into this midweek encounter off the back of a disappointing defeat away to Southampton in which they scored three goals but still came away empty handed.

Led by caretaker manager Jon Worthington following Darren Moore’s sacking, the Terriers were 3-2 up with just 10 minutes on the clock before a late surge from the Saints sent Huddersfield home with a 5-3 defeat. The result leaves them 21st in the Championship table just two points above the relegation zone.

Sunderland, on the other hand, came from behind to beat Plymouth Argyle 3-1. Ryan Hardie had initially put the visitors in front in the 39th minute, but second half strikes from Pierre Ekwah, Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham secured a big Championship for the Black Cats.

The victory briefly put Sunderland into the top six before Coventry City beat Millwall 2-1 on Sunday to overtake Michael Beale’s men. Now sat 7th, the Black Cats are level on points with the Sky Blues who occupy the final play-off spot as things stand.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Huddersfield might feel deflated after their late collapse against Southampton, but there were plenty of positives to take from their defeat at St. Mary’s on Saturday.

“Putting three past a side who are cruising at the top end of the table will have no doubt provided some sort of boost for the Terriers and they will be hoping to continue in a similar scoring vein back on home soil.

“Sunderland have picked up seven points from the last nine available, also scoring seven in that time, so will feel capable of going four matches unbeaten on Wednesday.

“I can see the hosts putting up a good fight, taking inspiration from their goals at the weekend and frustrating the Black Cats. A score draw seems fitting.”

Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland prediction: 1-1

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

James Ray

“Sunderland have been gaining some momentum in recent weeks. It feels like the backing for Beale is increasing a bit, and with another result here, he’ll be hoping to win over some more of the doubting supporters.

“I can see Sunderland being in for a tough game here though. Huddersfield have shown signs of improvement under temporary boss Worthington, although their defence left plenty to be desired against Southampton.

“I’m leaning towards an away win, but I think the spoils will be shared.”

Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland prediction: 2-2