The72’s writers offer their Bradford City vs MK Dons prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Tuesday night.

Bradford City picked up an impressive 1-0 away win at Wrexham in their last League Two outing. Striker Andy Cook scored a late winner at the Racecourse Ground.

The Bantams will be hoping that they can take a lot of confidence from that result to help them rise up the table. They are now seven points off the play-offs.

As for MK Dons, they are sat in 6th position and are three points off Crewe Alexandra in 3rd with a game in hand. The Dons beat Accrington Stanley 2-1 at home in their latest fixture.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“This is a tough one to call as Graham Alexander prepares to face his former club.

“Bradford will be in good spirits after their win at Wrexham and will fancy their chances of securing another three points here. They are still in the race for the play-offs in my opinion but they need to pick up some momentum.

“MK Dons are a strong side and if they can find some consistency, they will be serious automatic promotion contenders. However, I think Mike Williamson’s men may only get a draw at Valley Parade here.”

Bradford City vs MK Dons prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“Hopefully Bradford can build on that late win at Wrexham. It’s been a tough season and the Valley Parade faithful could do with some joy.

“It could be hard to come by if MK Dons are on their game though. Alexander’s former club have played some great stuff under Williamson and while their away form isn’t quite as strong as their home form, they can certainly get another good result here.

“Don’t be surprised if Bradford snatch a point, but I’ll be going for an away win.”

Bradford City vs MK Dons prediction: 0-2