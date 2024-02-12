The72’s writers offer their West Brom vs Cardiff City prediction ahead of their Championship clash on Tuesday evening.

West Brom will come into this midweek encounter feeling disappointed following their result on Saturday, not due to the scoreline itself but more the nature of how it unfolded. The Baggies had limited opportunities away from home against Ipswich Town, though were leading 2-1 until injury time when Omari Hutchinson struck for the Tractor Boys to level things.

All things considered, it can be seen as a good point on the road for Carlos Corberán’s side despite the devastating late blow. They are still sitting comfortably in 5th in the Championship, four points ahead of 7th place Hull City in their bid to achieve a top six finish come May.

Cardiff City will also be disappointed after their 2-0 defeat against Preston North End on home soil. The Bluebirds dominated the encounter in truth, but Preston hit twice in the first half and held on for all three points.

Erol Bulut’s men now sit 14th in the table, though still only seven points off the final play-off spot with a game in hand.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“This has the makings of an excellent encounter on Tuesday, and an equally tough one to call in my opinion.

“Cardiff will be hoping to bounce back from defeat whereas West Brom will be aiming to build on their point away from home last time out.

“The Baggies won the reverse fixture in November, and back at the Hawthorns you would expect them to put a good shift in.

“However, I think Bulut’s side will be up to the task and match their hosts this time around.”

West Brom vs Cardiff City prediction: 2-2

James Ray

“West Brom looked to have claimed a great result against Ipswich Town last time out, only to have the win snatched from them late on. I think they stand a good chance of bouncing back to winning ways in this one though.

“Cardiff are a team to be wary of. Three wins in four away games in the league shows they’ve got what it takes to claim valuable results on the road but with the Baggies boasting four straight home wins, they’re up against it here.

“We should be in for a competitive game, but it’s one I see West Brom getting the better of.”

West Brom vs Cardiff City prediction: 2-1