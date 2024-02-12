Leeds United’s move to recruit 43-cap Wales international Rodon in the summer has proven to be a masterstroke. Since joining on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, the centre-back has locked down a starting spot in Daniel Farke’s backline, starring alongside either Pascal Struijk or Ethan Ampadu.

Unsurprisingly, the 26-year-old’s performances have seen a permanent move heavily rumoured. Rodon is down the pecking order back at Spurs, so a long-term stay with the Whites could be on the cards.

Now, fresh claims on the situation have emerged from Football Insider. They report that Spurs are set to demand between £10m and £15m for Rodon in the summer transfer window as they look to cash in.

A fee in that range would suit Leeds United if they win promotion, but a failure to rise from the Championship could make it a tough deal to strike.

A feasible fee?

After such a successful Leeds United loan for Rodon, the club will certainly be doing what they can to retain his services beyond the end of the campaign. The chances of that should increase significantly if they can return to the Premier League.

However, the promotion fight is a seriously competitive one. Farke and co sit 3rd in the Championship table at the moment, a point behind Southampton having played a game more.

Paying between £10m and £15m for a player while in the second-tier could be achievable for Leeds United, but it could come down to persuading Rodon to make the drop down again after proving such a strong player at this level. He’ll be eager to test himself in the Premier League given his limited game time at Spurs and in and ideal world, he can do so with Leeds United.