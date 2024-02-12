Derby County conceded a late leveller to draw 1-1 with Shrewsbury Town, but remained in the top two of League One thanks to other results going in their favour.

Derby County have been in good form as of late. So much so that Paul Warne’s men have jumped into the automatic promotion spots in the League One table after spending most of the campaign just below in the play-off places.

The Rams will have been bitterly disappointed to drop points at the weekend, failing to gain ground on a number of their fellow promotion hopefuls who were also unable to claim victories.

Max Bird broke the deadlock from a corner in the 54th minute. But, Aaron Pierre found the back of the net for Shrewsbury against the run of play in the 87th minute to equalise for the visitors.

In truth, it was a very ordinary performance from Warne’s men who would have hoped for a better display on home soil against a side nearer the bottom end of the table. One man did stand out, however, and it was only after he was taken off that Derby County conceded – Ebou Adams.

Making just his second appearance since signing on loan from Cardiff City in January, the Gambia international ran the show once more. Regaining possession, superbly linking up with his new teammates and producing a plethora of crunching tackles, Adams is quickly becoming a fan favourite.

Nicknamed ‘the general’, he excellently slots in at the heart of midfield between Bird and Conor Hourihane. He offers the dirty work to allow his teammates to flourish higher up the pitch whilst also complimenting the attack himself.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed either, with Derbyshire Live reporter Josh Holland handing him a 7/10 rating for his display against the Shrews, the highest of any Ram on Saturday. He wrote:

“Another impressive outing by the January signing. Patrolled things in-front of the back three and showed great defensive ability to kill a number of Shrewsbury attacks. Showed great ability to keep hold of the ball and win free-kicks.”

Just the man Derby needed

There is a reason that Adams has been instantly involved from the start since his arrival and it is clear to see why.

His presence is exactly what Warne’s men had been missing. A tough-tackling, battler of a midfielder who enables those around him to better concentrate on their attacking duties.

The 28-year-old always seems to be in two places at once on the pitch, with a level of composure that had been lacked at Pride Park. He could seriously be the type of player that makes the difference between Derby County being promoted or staying put in League One for another season.