‘Could be made to pay’ – Bristol City vs Southampton prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bristol City vs Southampton prediction ahead of their Championship clash on Tuesday evening.

Bristol City head into this midweek encounter following an excellent 2-1 victory away from home against Middlesbrough. The Robins scored two goals within a minute of each other during the first half through Jason Knight and Matty James before a late Sam Silvera strike halved the deficit at the end of the second half.

Liam Manning’s men moved level on points with Boro following the result and now sit 13th in the table. They are six points off the play-off spots with 15 games to go.

Southampton also won their weekend fixture, coming out on top of an enthralling eight-goal thriller against Huddersfield Town. Russell Martin’s side were 3-2 down with ten minutes to go but ended up taking all three points after a 5-3 victory.

The Saints’ win kept them 2nd in the Championship, occupying an automatic promotion spot one point ahead of Leeds United.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Bristol City are looking pretty good at the moment and they may well fancy their chances against Southampton despite the Saints’ excellent form. The Robins have often been a tricky team to beat at Ashton Gate and Martin’s side certainly won’t be turning up in Bristol expecting an easy win.

“It is hard to bet against the away side not getting on the scoresheet given their firepower going forward, however, they might be pegged back if their defence does not improve on Saturday’s showing.

“I think this will be a cagey one and I’m going for a score draw.”

Bristol City vs Southampton prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“Bristol City haven’t had a great record at home with three games without a win in the Championship. Against a side as strong as Southampton, they could be made to pay for that tomorrow night.

“The weekend win over Middlesbrough should be a big morale boost for the Robins though. They have the talent in their ranks to cause problems for the Saints, so the visitors will have to be wary.

“However, I think Southampton shut down the Bristol City attack and keep a clean sheet on their way to all three points.”

Bristol City vs Southampton prediction: 0-2