‘Comfortable win’ – Swansea City vs Leeds United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Swansea City vs Leeds United prediction ahead of their Championship clash on Tuesday evening.

Swansea City head into this Championship encounter off the back of an impressive 1-0 victory away from home against Hull City.

Luke Williams’ men currently sit 16th in the table, 11 points away from the play-off spots and seven points clear of the relegation zone as things stand.

Leeds United on the other hand will be hopeful of an instant return to the Premier League, currently positioned 3rd in the table just one point behind Southampton in the automatic promotion spots.

Daniel Farke’s side comfortably dispatched bottom of the league Rotherham United 3-0 on Saturday. Patrick Bamford opened the scoring with a dubious effort before Crysencio Summerville’s brace wrapped up the victory and extended Leeds’ unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Swansea have endured a mixed bag of results since Williams’ appointment in early January, winning two, drawing one and losing four so far.

“It is hard to see them getting a result against a Leeds side in good form who are striving to get into the top two, although home advantage might play a part.

“I would be surprised if Farke’s men didn’t win this one, however. My prediction would be a fairly comfortable win for the visitors who could find themselves in the automatic spots should results go their way.

Swansea City vs Leeds United prediction: 1-3

James Ray

“Swansea City will be determined to take some confidence from that Hull City win. It’s not been the easiest start for new boss Williams but after a challenging campaign, a strong run would raise spirits.

“Unfortunately, just as they look to get a run going, they bump into the division’s in-form team. Leeds United have been fantastic of late, addiing defensive steel to their electric attack to create a seriously impressive side.

“I have to go for an away win.”

Swansea City vs Leeds United prediction: 0-2