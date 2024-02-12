Leeds United continued their 2024 unbeaten streak with a comfortable 3-0 Elland Road victory over South Yorkshire visitors Rotherham United.

Leeds United’s latest Championship victory saw Daniel Farke’s side distance themselves from Ipswich Town. It also saw them keep pace with an imposing Southampton side.

The Whites sit 3rd in the table, three points clear of Ipswich Town. The West Yorkshire side have played one more game than Town and Southampton.

The writing was on the wall for Leam Richardson’s Millers from early on in the game. The hosts got at the visitors straight away but ultimately, Leeds United’s opening goal should not have counted. Patrick Bamford deflected a Junior Firpo ball in via a flicked elbow to give his side the lead.

Again, Daniel Farke’s side were wasteful in front of goal. Chances were spurned that could have seen Leeds out of sight by half-time. Instead, the teams went in with the 1-0 scoreline favouring the home side Whites.

The second half turned into the Crysencio Summerville show. First, he cooly slotted in Georginio Rutter’s deft through ball to give Leeds United a 2-0 lead. Then, nonchalantly, he scored a panenka penalty to put Farke’s side 3-0 to the good.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Frenchman Rutter steals the show

Among some good performances, one stood out for Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth.

That player was the ever-impressive Frenchman Rutter. He landed an impressive 9/10 from the YEP’s Smyth, who had this to say about the mercurial striker’s display against Rotherham:

“An absolute menace, both on and off the ball. What he did with the ball was almost always eye catching and most of it worked brilliantly. Showed a real hunger to win the ball back. Drew fouls.”

As highlighted by WhoScored’s match data, Rutter’s display was enough to earn him their man-of-the-match award. He attempted the most dribbles (9) and completed the most dribbles (5) of any player on the pitch.

He also completed 24 of his 37 pass attempts (65%,) with four of these being key passes leading to chances for Leeds United, with the one setting up Summerville’s first marking his 10th assist of the campaign. He also weighed in with four tackles as well as two defensive clearances.

Rutter is enjoying his switch to the no.10 position. This switch to a deeper position has seen him more able to readily display the wealth of talent that he has at his disposal.