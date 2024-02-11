West Brom goalkeeper Josh Griffiths has emerged on the radar of Crystal Palace, reports Alan Nixon.

West Brom could face a battle to keep hold of the stopper at the end of the season.

Griffiths, 22, is under contract at the Hawthorns until the summer of 2025.

Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that the Eagles are interested in a potential swoop for him to bolster their options between the sticks.

West Brom man eyed

Griffiths has been used as West Brom’s second choice in this campaign behind Alex Palmer and has made three appearances for them in the cup.

He has been on the books of the Midlands outfit for his whole career to date and has risen up through their ranks.

The Hereford-born man was a regular for the Baggies at various youth levels before having loan spells away at Cheltenham Town, Lincoln City and Portsmouth in the Football League to get some experience under his belt.

He stayed put last term and played 10 times for his current club in the Championship. However, he hasn’t managed to make the number one spot his own over more recent times.

West Brom have a decision to make on what to do with him in the next transfer window.

Griffiths is a useful option to have and has a lot of potential. However, with his deal up in just over a year, the chance to cash in on him could prove too good to turn down to avoid the risk of losing him for free.

The England youth international was on the bench this weekend as Carlos Corberan’s side drew 2-2 away at Ipswich Town. Tom Fellows and John Swift were on the scoresheet.