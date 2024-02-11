Sheffield Wednesday will go back in for Orlando City attacker Duncan McGuire this summer, reports Alan Nixon.

Sheffield Wednesday were interested in landing the MLS man on deadline day along with fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

McGuire, 23, looked to have joined the latter on loan before the deal fell through and he has now gone back to America.

In this latest update regarding his situation by reporter Nixon on his Patreon page, the Owls are still keen on him and will ‘take on’ Rovers again for his signature at the end of this season.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday still keen on attacker

Sheffield Wednesday’s chances of signing McGuire depend on what league they are in next term. They are currently fighting for their lives in the second tier.

The Owls won 2-0 at home to Birmingham City last time out after two goals by January signing Ike Ugbo and they are five points from safety.

McGuire would boost their options at the top end of the pitch in the next campaign but it would be very unlikely to see him drop into League One if Danny Rohl’s side do go down.

The USA international, who has one cap under his belt so far, scored 15 goals in all competitions for Orlando during their 2023 season, 13 of which came in the league.

He played for Sporting Omaha FC as a youngster before linking up with Creighton Bluejays during his time at college. The Nebraska-born man went on to become a key player and scored 28 goals in 55 league matches.

McGuire then played in the USL League Two for Lane United and found the net on four occasions before landing himself a transfer to Orlando in the 2023 MLS Super Draft.

Sheffield Wednesday are still apparently keeping tabs on him and this is one to watch between now and the summer.