Port Vale are keen on appointing Darren Moore as their new manager, reports Alan Nixon.

Port Vale are interested in landing the 49-year-old following their decision to cut ties with Andy Crosby.

Moore, who is from Birmingham, was recently sacked by Huddersfield Town in the Championship and will be weighing up his options.

According to reporter Nixon on his Patreon page, the Valiants are looking to lure him to Vale Park.

Port Vale eyeing new boss

Moore would be a great appointment by Port Vale if they were able to get it over the line. He guided Sheffield Wednesday to promotion from League One last year after they beat Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley.

The former Jamaica international started his coaching career at West Brom and spent just under a year in charge at the Hawthorns, winning 47.92% of matches.

He then joined Doncaster Rovers in July 2019 in the third tier and his side narrowly missed out on the top six in his first year.

Moore was then poached by Sheffield Wednesday and he spent two years and two months at Hillsborough.

He managed to get the Owls back to the second tier but left last summer before getting back into the dugout at Huddersfield.

His time with the Terriers didn’t go to plan though and he was dismissed at the end of last month after just three wins in 23 matches.

Port Vale could now hand him a chance to jump straight back into the game. They are 21st in the table and are inside the relegation zone on goal difference behind Charlton Athletic as they look to avoid slipping back into League Two.

The Valiants drew 2-2 at home to Stevenage this weekend.