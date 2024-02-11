Carlisle United and Oxford United are interested in Blackburn Rovers attacker Harry Leonard, reports Alan Nixon.

Carlisle United and Oxford United are both eyeing a swoop for the Championship man this summer.

Leonard, 20, has made 22 appearances for Rovers during the first-half of this season, chipping in with four goals and two assists.

In this latest update regarding his situation, the Cumbrians and the U’s want him, as per reporter Nixon on his Patreon page.

Carlisle United and Oxford United eye Blackburn Rovers striker

Carlisle are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of League One and are 24th in the table, 11 points from safety.

It is looking increasingly likely that they will be dropping back into League Two this year. However, it is not all doom and gloom at Brunton Park and they are being backed by their new owners, the Piatak family.

The Cumbrians could see Leonard as someone to bolster their attacking department ahead of next term.

They will need to see off competition from current league rivals Oxford though. They are on the brink of the play-offs right now and are a point outside the top six behind Stevenage.

Leonard is under contract at Blackburn until the summer of 2027 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon unless an offer that they can’t refuse comes in for his services.

The youngster has risen up through the youth ranks at Ewood Park and penned his first professional deal back in 2021.

He has never been loaned out by the Lancashire outfit and they have opted to keep him in the building so far in his career to boost his development.