Birmingham City and Watford are keen on landing Manchester United winger Amad Diallo this summer, reports Alan Nixon.

Birmingham City and Watford are both interested in a loan deal for the attacker in the next transfer window.

Diallo, 21, has stayed put at Old Trafford this season but his first-team opportunities have been limited.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Nixon on his Patreon page, the Blues and the Hornets are admirers ahead of the next campaign.

Birmingham City and Watford eye winger

Diallo would be an eye-catching addition for a club in the Championship this summer.

Birmingham boss Tony Mowbray had him on loan at former club Sunderland last term and he was a hit at the Stadium of Light.

The Ivory Coast international, who has four caps under his belt for his country so far, scored 13 league goals to help the Black Cats get into the second tier play-offs last year. However, they were beaten at the semi-finals stage over two legs to eventual winners Luton Town.

Diallo joined Manchester United from Atalanta in 2021 and has since made 10 appearances for the Red Devils to date, chipping in with a single goal. He has also had a temporary spell away from the Premier League giants at Rangers in the past to get some experience.

The attacker needs to be playing regular football at this stage of his career and an exit would be a sensible move for him in the near future.

Birmingham will be hoping that they can be a force to be reckoned with under Mowbray next season. Meanwhile, Watford still have the play-offs in their sights right but are winless in their last four league outings after their 2-1 defeat to Leicester City this weekend.