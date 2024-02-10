The latest Hull City team news as Liam Rosenior’s side gear up to face Swansea City in the Championship.

Hull City head into their upcoming clash on the back of two 1-0 wins in a row against Sunderland and Millwall. Jaden Philogene scored the winner for the latter last time out.

The Tigers are sat in 6th position in the Championship table as they eye promotion to the Premier League. They were relegated from the top flight back in 2017 and have slipped into League One since then before returning to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Hull City team news

Rosenior has received a boost on the injury front this week. As per HullLive, striker Aaron Connolly and right-back Cyrus Christie are back, whilst Adama Traore has returned from AFCON.

Jean Michael Seri remains on international duty with Ivory Coast, whilst Manchester City loanee Liam Delap is sidelined still, although he won’t be needing surgery which is good news.

Starting XI

Allsop

Coyle

Jones

Greaves

Giles

Morton

Slater

Philogene

Carvalho

Zaroury

Tufan

Allsop will keep his place between the sticks after two clean sheets in a row, despite competition from new signing Ivor Pandur and Matt Ingram.

The back four should stay the same, with Ryan Giles making his debut last time out against Millwall.

In midfield, Liverpool loan man Tyler Morton has been a hit this term, whilst Regan Slater is likely to slot in for Seri again as the Ivorian prepares for the AFCON final.

Philogene was back with a bang against the Lions and is expected to play in the three behind the striker with Burnley loanee Anass Zaroury and Fabio Carvalho.

Up front, I can see Rosenior sticking with Ozan Tufan again from the start, with Billy Sharp, Ohio and Connolly on the bench.