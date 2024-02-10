Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle takes place at the Stadium of Light this afternoon, kicking off at 15:00.

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle pits the Championship’s 8th and 15th placed teams against one another on Wearside. The Black Cats are pushing for the play-offs while the Pilgrims have been putting more distance between themselves and the relegation zone

Ahead of the tie, we pick out five players who could dictate Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle…

Jack Clarke

When highlighting Sunderland’s most influential players, winger Clarke can not be ignored. He’s been their main goal threat this season and is a constant danger when cutting in from the left and onto his right foot.

If at his best, he can win a game against any opponent for the Black Cats.

Morgan Whittaker

While the hosts have their own wing star, Plymouth Argyle have one they will need to be wary of too. The former Derby County and Swansea City man has stepped up to the second-tier with ease and could cause havoc if Sunderland aren’t on their game.

Whittaker has 16 goals and six assists to his name and stands a good chance of adding to this tally today.

Leo Hjelde

With Whittaker on the right and wing-back Bali Mumba usually supporting him in attack, winter signing Hjelde will have a task on his hands keeping them quiet. There were some shaky moments on his Sunderland debut against Middlesbrough but overall, he was fairly assured defensively.

He’ll need to be on his game again if Plymouth Argyle’s star men are to be kept quiet.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Ryan Hardie

While Whittaker is the main man to watch, striker Hardie could prove to be a real goal threat too. As a no.9 who has shown he can score goals at this level this season, it’s an advantage Argyle have over the hosts.

Nazariy Rusyn

Sunderland have seen their goals come from elsewhere but Ukrainian livewire Rusyn could finally emerge as their much-needed goalscoring striker. After bagging an albeit fairly fortunate goal against Middlesbrough, it could be just what he needs to kick on.

He’s shown he deserves to start ahead of Mason Burstow and Hemir and if he does this weekend, Rusyn will be keen to make it two in two.